Burglary Suspect Shot, Killed in Troy

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police say a burglary suspect has been shot and killed.

Police say at about 11:45PM Tuesday, they were called to the 900 block of Academy Street to a burglary in progress.

Police say the victim said when he arrived home, he was confronted by a man with a gun, and a struggle began. During the struggle, police say the suspect was shot and died at the scene. They say the victim wasn’t hurt.

Police say the suspect was a 19-year-old man from Troy whose name isn’t yet being released.

The case is still under investigation by the Troy Police Department with help from the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.