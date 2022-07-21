Extreme Heat Likely, Severe Storms Possible Thursday

by Ben Lang

Exceptional heat and the potential for severe storms highlight Thursday’s forecast. First, all of us deal with extreme heat. Most of central and south Alabama lies within a heat advisory or excessive heat warning through Thursday evening. Peak afternoon heat indices range from 105-110°. Although, ultimately most locations cool off due to numerous storms during the afternoon through tonight. Unfortunately, some storms may become severe.

The storms prediction center places central Alabama within a slight (level 2/5) severe risk area. Far south Alabama also lies within a marginal (1/5) risk area. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary severe hazards through Thursday night. Storms may arrive in multiple rounds, with some locations receiving rain during the afternoon. Others see rain during the evening or overnight, as a possible large complex of storms moves through Alabama.

Storms ultimately wind down by sunrise Friday. Additional storms form Friday afternoon, scattered in coverage. However, organized severe weather looks unlikely at this time. Friday looks less hot otherwise, with highs in the low 90s. Shower and storm coverage may be lower over the weekend. However, some locations still receive cooling rain both afternoons. Temperatures may peak in the mid 90s both days.

The rain chance looks higher next Monday, then lower for the rest of the week. However, Tuesday through Friday still features some daytime showers or storms. Although, outside of cooling rain, temperatures look hot throughout the week. Temperatures peak in the mid 90s in many locations each afternoon.