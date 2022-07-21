Green Book Exhibit At The Freedom Rides Museum

by Ja Nai Wright

The freedom rides museum has a special exhibit on display through the month of July. The freedom rides museum is highlighting a historic piece of literature, one that helped African Americans pave the way for safe passage, here in the U.S. Including places like Montgomery Alabama.

Victor H Green, a black postal worker from Harlem, New York, published the first Green Book in 1936. The Green Book helped many black Americans travel safely in the U.S. between 1936 to 1966.

“They have good books that talk about the safe places that you could sleep, eat, travel to for African Americans traveling across the country.”

“The green book was a travel guide, a guide book for African Americans trying to travel during the height of segregation.”

The freedom rides museum has added the display specifically highlighting the Green Book and events surrounding its creation and the overall impact it had. The green book details places like hotels, restaurants, barbershops, gas stations and many other places where black Americans could travel to safely.

“In the green book exhibit it will tell you a little bit about the types of things people used to have to do before the green book to try and navigate it the segregated parts of the country as your driving around, you have to very carefully plan your bathroom breaks, a lot of people would pack meals to take with them on the road because you couldn’t be sure that any of the places you would stop would serve you. Even places that didn’t have strict Jim Crow laws you never knew if the owner of the place would tell you because of the color of your skin no your not allowed to eat here even if they didn’t have any signs up.”

The green book exhibit will be on display here at the freedom rides museum up until the end of July. The Freedom Rides museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 am to 4 pm.