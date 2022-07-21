MPD Restructures Leadership, Promotes From Within

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday MPD Chief Darryl Albert alongside Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed announced a restructuring of department leadership.

The move comes 115 days after Chief Albert began working, Albert says every conversation and interaction he has had with MPD officers in those 115 days has been an “evaluation.”

Three high rank positions were announced.

Officer Zedrick L. Dean was officially promoted to Chief of Staff, a position he’s held for the past two years.

Officer John Hall was named Chief of Investigations.

MPD has been operating without a Chief of Operations, and veteran officer Denise Barnes was promoted to that position.

Chief Albert says there’s plenty of talent in MPD, and there was no need to bring in outsiders to these positions.

Albert says the restructured divisions will create “better control, better accountability, greater efficiency, and better work load distribution.”

All three appointees have 20 years or more law enforcement experience, and all of those years for all three were with MPD.