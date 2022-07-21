Part of Historic Area in Downtown Opelika Destroyed by Fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Downtown Opelika Fire – July 21, 2022 – Photo from Opelika Fire Department

Fire crews from Opelika and neighboring areas spent the overnight hours battling a large fire in the city’s historic area.

The fire happened in a row of businesses on South Railroad Avenue at around 1:05AM. The Opelika and Auburn Fire Departments have spent hours trying to put it out, with the help from Lee County first responders and the Emergency Management Agency.

Power had to be cut to that area. Shortly after daybreak, it was restored to most of the surrounding businesses.

Streets were also closed. 8th and 9th Streets have since reopened.

Firefighters are still working on remaining hotspots. It is not yet known how the fire started.