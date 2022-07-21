President Biden Tests Positive for COVID

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House says he is experiencing ‘very mild symptoms.’ According to CBS News, he has started taking Paxlovid to treat his symptoms.

“This morning, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. He has begun taking Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

This story will be updated.

