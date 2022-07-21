Strong To Severe Storms Likely This Evening!

by Shane Butler

Strong to severe storms are likely this evening. NWS has issued a severe t-storm watch until 11pm for central and southeast Alabama. The main threat will be damaging winds up to 70 mph. These storms will also produce very heavy rainfall and frequent lightning strikes. We see the storm threat winding down around midnight. The rest of the night is looking mostly cloudy with showers and a few storms still lingering. Temps will drop into the mid 70s for lows. The air mass will remain rather moisture rich and more showers and storms are likely Friday. Temps will continue to manage lower to mid 90s for highs. We begin to see fewer storms around Saturday and Sunday is looking a bit drier. Less rain activity will reveal more sunshine and temps climb back into the mid to upper 90s for highs. It’s looking rather hot and humid through most of next week. High temps will hover in the mid to upper 90s but when you factor in the humidity heat indices will reach 105+. There will be some of those pop up showers and storms but chances are low and not everyone sees them.