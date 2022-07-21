UPDATE: Prattville Shooting Victim Dies after More Than a Month on Life Support

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police say a shooting victim has died after being on life support for more than one month.

Police say they were told today that Tim’Corien Javarcea Motes had died at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery.

Police say on June 15, he was found with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Moore Drive in Prattville. He was taken to Baptist Medical Center South that day and had been in ICU since then.

Police say several suspects are being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division.

This is the second homicide of the year in Prattville.