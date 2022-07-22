Alabama Unemployment Hits Record Low of 2.6%; Highest Unemployment in West Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted June unemployment rate is 2.6%, down from May’s rate of 2.7%, and below June 2021’s rate of 3.5%.

This rate marks a new series low for the third consecutive month. June’s rate represents 60,338 unemployed persons, a new record low, compared to 61,585 in May and 79,439 in June 2021.

The number of people counted as employed rose to 2,228,231 in June, a new record high. This is up 5,306 from May and 59,902 from June 2021.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Shelby County at 2.3%, Marshall and Cullman Counties at 2.6%, and Morgan, Madison, Limestone, and Elmore Counties at 2.7%.

Counties with the highest unemployment rates are all in our part of the state: Wilcox County at 10.1%, Perry County at 8.3%, and Lowndes County at 7.5%.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are: Trussville at 2.0%, Vestavia Hills at 2.1%, and Alabaster and Madison at 2.2%. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: Selma at 8.7%, Prichard at 7.3% and Bessemer at 5.2%.

— Information from the Office of Governor Kay Ivey