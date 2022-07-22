Birthday Parade for 99-year-old Montgomery Resident

by Carrington Cole

A beloved elderly member of the community had her birthday celebrated in a special way.

Montgomery resident Hazel McCain celebrated her 99th birthday Friday morning. The Pilgrim Rest Senior Center put together a birthday parade for Mrs. McCain to celebrate a big milestone for her and for the community to come out and show her some love.

Mrs. McCain was very surprised that so many people came out to wish her a happy birthday.

“when we came out here I said what?” stated McCain. “But, it is really something. I’ve enjoyed it. Something I’ll never forget.”

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Governor Kay Ivey both sent certificates of recognition to Hazel McCain as she is the oldest resident in the Central Alabama Aging Consortium.