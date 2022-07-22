Family Seeks Answers In A 2019 Murder Case

by Ja Nai Wright

On July 30, 2019, MPD responded to a call around 12:30 am about a shooting, when they arrived they found one man dead on the scene. Three years later his family still has many unanswered questions.

“Were here asking the public for help in the murder of Toderick Smith, he was killed on July 30th 2019.We just really need justice and closure.”

35 year old Toderick smith was shot and killed in the marks apartment complex, his family says they still have very little information about what took place early that morning. They are hoping that there is someone out there who may have the answers.

“It hits differently when your loved one is involved, you know what I’m saying so, we get it it it’s a code out here you know but this is who were doing it for, his kids the ones that really loved him. This is who were speaking for, were tired of being silent.”

The family also expresses their frustrations about how the case is being handled. They say that they tend to get discouraged when they see other cases getting solved faster than their own.

“We really need closure and justice so we can move on.”