Lightning suspected in Pike Road house fire

by Alabama News Network Staff

Lightning suspected in house fire in Pike Road./Source: Becky Sherwood Van Gilder

Pike Road firefighters are investigating a house fire that happened Thursday night.

Firefighters were called to Bright Spot Street in The Waters community just after 9 p.m. after receiving a report of a house fire.

Capt. David Hughes said they suspect the cause of the fire to be lightning, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the fire.

Neighbors tell Alabama News Network that no one was living there at the time due to current renovations.

The Waugh/Mt. Meigs Volunteer Fire Department assisted in battling the blaze.