by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a man has been killed in a one-car wreck in Chilton County.

State Troopers say 38-year-old Brandon Roper of Maplesville was killed when the SUV he was driving left the road and overturned. Investigators say he was not using a seat belt and was thrown out of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at around 4:40 Friday afternoon on Chilton County 37, approximately 10 miles north of Clanton.