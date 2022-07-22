More Rain This Afternoon, Weekend Looks Calmer

by Riley Blackwell

FRIDAY: Starting this Friday, rain and storms are still in west Alabama, with Flash Flood Warnings in place for Sumter and Marengo counties. That system of rain and storms will begin to dissipate within the next few hours, and mostly cloudy skies will hang around for the morning. Highs today will be around 90°, with more rain and storms likely in the afternoon.

WEEKEND: The weekend is looking much calmer, with lower rain chances and temperatures in the low 90s. Expect to see more sunshine for Saturday and Sunday as well!

WEEK AHEAD: The week ahead is completely normal for summer in Alabama. Temperatures will be in the low 90s for the next few days, with temperatures beginning to rise in the mid to upper 90s as we get into next week. Rain chances will remain more isolated and scattered these afternoons, as well.