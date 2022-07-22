Plenty Hot, Humid With Daytime Storms This Weekend

by Ben Lang

The coolest weather feature Friday was probably the MCV (Mesoscale Convective Vortex) spinning across southwest Alabama and ultimately central Mississippi late in the day. The vortex was a remnant of the storm complex that swept through central and south Alabama Thursday evening. It was easy to spot on visible satellite imagery throughout the day, resembling an inland tropical cyclone.

The MCV resulted in a mainly cloudy sky with scattered showers and storms Friday morning. The clouds partially eroded during the afternoon, and despite some sunshine in the mix, temperatures only peaked around 90°. Additional showers and storms formed during the afternoon, fueled in part by the MCV. Isolated showers or storms remain possible Friday evening, but rain comes to a close after midnight or so.

Daytime rain chances remain in our weekend forecast. However, showers and storms remain isolated. That means many locations remain dry either day. Any location that remains rain-free long enough could warm into the mid 90s each afternoon. Mid-90° heat looks common throughout next week. Fortunately, each day features a chance for rain. The daily rain chance resembles a roller coaster next week, higher Monday and Friday, but lower mid-week.