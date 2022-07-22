Two Babies Killed When Tree Falls on Home During Storm in Birmingham

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two babies were killed when a huge tree crashed into a home during a storm in Birmingham with wind gusts near 50 mph on Thursday.

Jalaia Ford, 3 months old, and Journee Jones, 11 months old, were taken to Children’s Hospital after the tree struck the home on 10th Avenue West on the city’s west side, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office told news outlets.

At least three other people were injured, including an 11-year-old, and rescuers had a tough time getting everyone out because of the extent of damage, said Sebastian Carrillo, a battalion chief with Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

“Because the structure is so unstable every time we move a foot the structure underneath is shifting. So we’re having to stabilize the structure as we move in, and it’s just really time consuming,” said Carrillo.