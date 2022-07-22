Video: MPD Drug Bust Nets Cash, Pounds of Marijuana

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Police have announced a drug bust that netted more than 25k in cash and more than 20 pounds of marijuana.

MPD detailed the bust at a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Police say they seized nearly 25 pounds of marijuana, at least 40 packs of THC edibles, a Glock pistol, and 25 thousand dollars cash.

Investigators with MPD’s special operations division made the bust on Thursday after an altercation with the suspect in the 4500 block of Mobile Highway.

Video of the altercation can be seen above.

It shows the suspect ramming an unmarked police car, and narrowly missing an officer as he fled.

The suspect, 22 year old Quindarian Turner was later arrested at a residence in the 300 block of Chipping Terrace in Southdown.

Turner is charged with multiple counts including possession of marijuana, eluding police, and reckless endangerment.

Police say the drugs have a street value of at least $25,000.