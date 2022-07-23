Hot, Humid, Rainy Weekend

by Riley Blackwell

SATURDAY: High pressure to our south has helped funnel in moisture to the atmosphere, which is the cause for these showers and storms we have seen today. A good majority of the area has seen sunshine, but other areas are not so lucky. A heavy downpour occurred here in midtown Montgomery, but was in and out within 20 minutes. These storms are beginning to clear out, and partly cloudy skies will hang around for the evening. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY: To start the day, most of the area will be under sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s by 8am. Sunshine will be around for the majority of the early day, but showers and storms become more likely by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s, and heat indices could get over 100°. Some storms could be on the stronger side, but a severe threat is not expected.

WEEK AHEAD: After a stormy weekend, rain chances simmer down for the beginning of the week. However, as those rain chances go down, temperatures start to go up. Upper 90s are becoming more likely as we get to Wednesday, which could mean heat indices rising well over 100°. Rain chances will remain very spotty and low for the majority of the week.