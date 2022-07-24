First Baptist Church Montgomery Returns to Main Sanctuary after nearly 300 days.

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Arson Attempt at First Baptist Church Montgomery/Source: First Baptist Church Montgomery

After nearly 300 days First Baptist Church in Montgomery returned to having services in their main sanctuary.

In November of 2021, the church was attacked by an arsonist who set fire to multiple area’s of the church.

For the next three weeks the church plans to have one service at 10:15A.M. on Sundays with Sunday school Bible fellowship at 9:00A.M.

Officials say two services will resume on August 14th at 8:30A.M. and 11A.M.