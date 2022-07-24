Former Bama Standout WR John Metchie Diagnosed with Leukemia

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Alabama and current Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III has announced that he has been diagnosed with a form of leukemia.

In a statement posted on the Texans’ Twitter account, Metchie says he is getting treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia, “the most curable form,” and expects “to make a recovery at a later point in time.”

“As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season,” Metchie said. “My main focus will be on my health and recovery. … I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever.”

Metchie went 44th in the first round of this year’s NFL draft out of Alabama, where he had 96 receptions for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Crimson Tide. He tore his left ACL during the SEC Conference Championship game. In 2020, he had 55 receptions for 916 yards.

An update from John Metchie lll pic.twitter.com/EH6OupXK42 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 24, 2022

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)