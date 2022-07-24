Slightly Lower Rain Chances This Week, But Hotter

by Riley Blackwell

SUNDAY: Showers and storms have been popping up across the area this afternoon, with some of these storms on the stronger side. A positive about these storms, however, is that it has brought substantial heat relief to those caught under the rain. Temperatures have been in the mid 90s across the area, but a few communities saw heat index values well over 100°, nearing 105°. This evening, showers and storms will begin to dissipate, leaving us with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Monday will feature similar weather to what we saw this weekend. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s, heat index values over 100°, and scattered storms across the area to knock down those heat values.

WEEK AHEAD: The main story this week will be upper 90s for several days. Rain and storms are likely Monday, but rain chances start to lower after Monday, and temperatures start to rise. Fortunately, rain will be back in the forecast as we near the weekend, which will help cool us off after some brutally hot days.