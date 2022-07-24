Three People Hurt in Boating Accident in Covington County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say three people have been hurt in a boating accident near Lake Gantt in Covington County.

State troopers say 23-year-old Justin Cauley of Andalusia was seriously injured when the 16-ft Aluma-craft boat he was operating struck a tree. Two of the three passengers were also injured, 22-year-old Elijah Courson of McKenzie and 23-year-old Sierra Bakke from Andalusia.

Cauley and Courson were taken to Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery and Bakke was taken to Andalusia Medical for treatment.

The crash happened on the Conecuh River just south of the boat ramp on U.S. Highway 29 near Lake Gantt at around 9:55 Saturday night.

State troopers are still investigating what led to the crash.