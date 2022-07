by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say a Tuskegee woman has been killed in a pickup truck crash in Macon County.

State troopers say 28-year-old Brodriauna Hodges was driving the pickup that left the road and hit a concrete culvert. Investigators say Hodges was not using a seat belt, was thrown out of the truck and died.

The crash happened around 2:15 this morning on U.S. Highway 29, about five miles south of Auburn.