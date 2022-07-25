Man charged with firing gun at Pratt Park, no injuries reported

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police say one man has been arrested following a shooting incident in a city park Sunday.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said officers responded to Pratt Park after receiving several calls related to shots being fired.

Upon their arrival, they found 20-year-old Trent Blackmon involved in a domestic situation with his ex-girlfriend.

Police say the alleged victim would not cooperate with the investigation, but witnesses at the scene reported only seeing Blackmon with a gun and firing one shot.

Blackmon later admitted to retrieving a weapon from his vehicle after he felt threatened and fired one shot.

Police say Blackmon has been charged with Discharging a Firearm in City Limits. His bond is currently at $500.

Chief Thompson said the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming.

No one was injured in the shooting incident.