Mid 90s, Up-Down-Up Rain Chances This Week

by Ben Lang

Monday looks like another partly cloudy and hot day with scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and early evening. Any location that remains rain-free long enough may warm into the mid 90s. Outside of rain, the sky remains partly cloudy. Isolated showers or storms remain possible through mid evening, but rain comes to an end around midnight. The sky remains partly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s.

The rain chance looks lower Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Meanwhile, the heat remains the same, or potentially higher Wednesday and Thursday. Those look like the hottest days this week. Some locations could reach the upper 90s during the afternoon. The rain chance increases Friday as a front approaches the southeast. Although, temperatures still peak in the mid 90s in many locations before cooling showers or storms arrive.

Showers and storms become scattered about again Saturday afternoon. However, they may remain more isolated Sunday and early next week. Meanwhile, temperatures remain hot with highs in the mid 90s each day.