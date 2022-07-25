MPD: 1 dead, 1 injured in fatal accident following canceled chase

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say one man is dead and another has been injured in a crash involving a vehicle sought by SWAT earlier Monday morning.

Police say just before 11 a.m., MPD SWAT attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of Monticello Drive and Eastern Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

MPD called off the chase in the area of Bell Road and Vaughn Road due to the driving behaviors of the suspects posing a risk to the safety of those in the area.

Capt. Saba Coleman said shortly after, there was a multi-vehicle traffic accident in the 5800 block of Vaughn Road involving the suspect’s vehicle. Two people were inside the suspect’s vehicle at the time of the accident.

The driver, who has not been identified, received minor injuries and transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was later released into the custody of MPD.

Another man, who was the passenger, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the occupants of the other vehicles involved were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.