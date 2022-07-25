Victim identified in weekend shooting on Mobile Highway

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have identified the person killed in a fatal shooting over the weekend.

Police say 40-year-old Shelby McGhee, of Montgomery, was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Mobile Highway just before 1 a.m. in regards to a person being shot.

Once they arrived, they found McGhee with a fatal gunshot wound. McGhee was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made in this shooting incident.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.