What You Expect For Late July

by Shane Butler

It’s typical summer time conditions around here this week. High pressure over the deep south will keep us hot and humid along with those pop up afternoon showers and storms. I don’t expect everyone to see them but where they do occur you can expect some heat relief. Temps will easily manage lower to mid 90s but with the humidity factored in it will feel more like 100 to 105 degrees. Those storms that develop will be capable of brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. Looking southward, It continues to remain very quiet across the tropics and there are no signs of develop over the next five days. Back around here late week, I do see an increase in our rain chances due to a boundary approaching from the north. We should see and increase in afternoon rain/storm coverage Friday and again Saturday. In the mean time, try to keep cool and beat this heat.