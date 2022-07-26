California man charged in Montgomery fatal shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection to a May shooting.

36-year-old Anthony Jones, of California, was arrested and charged in the shooting death of 42-year-old Sylvester Shackleford, of Montgomery.

The shooting happened just before 7:00 p.m. in the area of Traction Avenue and Pauline Street.

Once officers arrived, they found Shackleford with a dead from a gunshot wound.

Jones is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $1.5 million bond.