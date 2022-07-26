Fatal accident claims the life of a 1-year-old child

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating an accident that claim the life of a child.

Police say the two-vehicle accident happened on July 19 around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Hitching Post Lane.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they located a 2013 Toyota Camry. The passenger, 1-year-old Riley Moss, of Montgomery, had life-threatening injuries. Moss was taken to the hospital where he died on July 22.

No further details have been released. The cause of the accident is under investigation.