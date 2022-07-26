Man injured in Montgomery shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Ann Street and I-85 regarding a person shot.

Once they arrived, they found an adult male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

It was later determined that the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Winifred Street.

No other details are available at the moment. The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

