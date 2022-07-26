Montgomery police searching for missing man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police need your help in locating a missing man.

Officials say 79-year-old Jessie Lawson was last seen on the morning of July 25 in the area of Dabney Avenue in Montgomery.

Lawson is described at 6’3” and weighs 165 lbs. He was wearing a gray t-shirt and blue shorts when he was last seen.

Police say Lawson may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jessie Lawson, you are urged to contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2651 or call 911 immediately.