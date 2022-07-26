Rain Chances Increase Late Week

by Shane Butler

There’s nothing unusual about the weather setup we’re experiencing at the moment. It’s what you would expect for late July. Temps hover in the 90s for highs and some receive an afternoon shower of storm. We see this playing out through at least Thursday but our rain chances will be increasing a bit Friday into Saturday. A frontal boundary to our north will dip a little farther southward and trigger more rain activity over the state. The better chance of seeing some rain will be north of the 80/85 corridors. Everywhere else will continue with the usual isolated shower or storm threat. The frontal boundary will drift away from the region late in the weekend. High pressure strengthens and its weather as usual around here heading into early next week. There’s still little of no tropical threats brewing in the Atlantic basin. It’s quiet now but I can bet you that will change once we get into August and September.