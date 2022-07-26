Still Hot, Fewer Afternoon Downpours Through Thursday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning looks quiet across central and south Alabama. Morning lows cool into the low to mid 70s, and fog formation looks unlikely. Tuesday morning remains rain-free with a partly cloudy sky. However, isolated showers or storms appear possible during the afternoon. Although, rain coverage looks lower than it was Monday. Tuesday afternoon looks plenty hot, with highs in the mid 90s and peak heat indices generally just below 105°.

Whatever showers or storms manage to form Monday afternoon fade away Monday evening. The rest of the night looks mostly clear and warm with lows in the low to mid 70s. The rain chance remains low both Wednesday and Thursday. Meanwhile, those could be the hottest days this week. High temperatures could reach the upper 90s in some locations either day.

Friday features more daytime showers and storms, but temperatures likely reach the mid 90s before they arrive. Saturday’s rain chance looks decent too, but again, high temperatures reach the mid 90s. Sunday looks drier with only isolated daytime showers or storms. Afternoon rain remains isolated early next week, with highs still in the mid 90s Monday and Tuesday.