Two juveniles charged after body found in hand-dug grave in Chilton County

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office has charged two juvenile males in connection to a body found in a hand-dug grave earlier this year.

Deputies responded to a wooded area east of Alabama Hwy 145 on May 5, 2022, to investigate a suspicious incident.

Upon their arrival, they found what appeared to be a hand dug grave containing a body.

Investigators later ruled it a homicide and identified the body as 71-year-old Thomas Lee Creel, of Jemison.

After a thorough investigation, investigators arrested the two juveniles, who have not been identified, and charged them with murder and first degree burglary.

The Jemison Police Department, Clanton Police Department, Chilton County Coroner’s Office, ALEA, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Foresnsic and Scientific Testing, Inc. assisted the sheriff’s department in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials ask anyone with any information to contact Sgt. Jennifer Bland at 205-755-4698.