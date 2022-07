“Back to School Explosion” Preview

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office is holding a “Back to School Explosion” to get kids ready to go back to school.

The event is Friday, July 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 810 E. South Blvd in Montgomery.

Reporter Ja Nai Wright recently spoke to Roosevelt Williams with Street Life Community Development on what you can expect.