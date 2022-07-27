Bomb Threats Under Investigation at Auburn, Trenholm State and Other Campuses

by Alabama News Network Staff

Bomb threats have targeted several colleges and universities in Alabama, including some in our area. They are currently under investigation.

Auburn University sent out a campus alert around lunchtime saying that police were investigating a bomb threat at the nursing building. People were told to stay out of that part of campus and to report suspicious items or activity to police.

Less than one hour later, police cleared the building, and Auburn sent out an “all clear” to everyone on campus.

Auburn police released a statement, saying in part:

“Although the threat was false, an investigation is ongoing to identify and prosecute the source of the call. Per Alabama state law, threats of this nature are felony criminal offenses. Local law enforcement agencies typically work closely with federal law enforcement using all available resources to arrest suspects associated with this type of offense.

Anyone that can provide information about this crime or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call the Auburn Police Department at (334) 501-3141 or the Police Tip Line at (334) 246-1391.”

In Montgomery, Trenholm State Community College said it’s working closely with law enforcement to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff across our facilities after an alleged bomb threat was made at multiple institutions.

Trenholm State said that while no threats have been deemed credible it ordered the immediate closure of its Air Base campus. Residents, including students, faculty, and staff were encouraged to not visit any of the colleges’ facilities until further notice.

In South Alabama, Lurleen B. Wallace Community College campuses in both Andalusia and Opp were closed to visitors this morning. Buildings were evacuated and campus and city police were on the scene to investigate a potential bomb threat.

Later, LBWCC said all buildings on the Andalusia and Opp campuses were cleared.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released this statement:

“The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is aware of the most recent bomb threats made against universities and colleges around the country, which includes schools located in Alabama. ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Alabama Fusion Center (AFC), in conjunction with local and federal partners, are currently monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of all students, faculty and staff. All collegiate schools that received threats within Alabama on Wednesday, July 27, have been cleared and classes have been deemed safe to resume. No further details are available at this time. “

