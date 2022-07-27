Hot and Humid With Little Heat Relief

by Riley Blackwell

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine, with the exception of a few passing clouds in the morning. Unfortunately, wind will be oriented from the south, which will give us plenty of moisture in the atmosphere for the day. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s, and with the increasing moisture, dew points will be elevated. This will allow heat index values to easily rise over 100°, with the potential for a few areas to see over 105° for those “feel-like” temps. Rain chances are not zero, but they remain very low throughout the day today, so heat relief will be hard to come by today.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be very similar to today, as temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values will be in the 105-110° range. Rain chances will still remain low, so you may need to find a big shade tree to find any heat relief!

WEEK AHEAD: Wednesday and Thursday will be very similar, weather-wise. Hot and humid conditions will persist into Friday and Saturday, however rain returns to the forecast Friday. A front will be approaching the region and will be stalling to our north, which will increase rain and storm potential for the end of the week. This will bring SOME heat relief to the area, but not much. Temperatures will still hover in the mid 90s.