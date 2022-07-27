Montgomery woman charged in Pike Road robbery

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery woman has been charged with aiding and abetting in a robbery and chase in Pike Road Tuesday.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 12000 block of Highway 80 E. in response to gas stations in that area being robbed. Court records say the gas stations were the Pike Road Eagle and Circle K near I-85.

After locating a car matching the description, deputies attempted to pull over the vehicle on Hwy 80 E. at Stone Park Blvd.

The driver attempted to elude deputies and a chase ensued. During the chase, the passenger of the vehicle rolled down the window and shot at the deputies. At which, a deputy returned fire.

The chase eventually ended in Montgomery in the 300 block of Rosa Parks Avenue where the suspect’s car crashed.

Court records say Williams attempted to flee on foot but was stopped and placed under arrest by an officer with the Montgomery Police Department.

Williams is charged with four courts of 1st degree robbery, two counts of attempted murder and one count of attempted to elude.

No word on the other person involved in the robberies.

Williams is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.