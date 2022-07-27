Nothing Unusual About This Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler

We continue in a typical summer-time weather pattern of hot and humid conditions along with isolated afternoon showers. Temps are hovering around the mid 90s for highs and that’s about average for this time of the year. High pressure along with some drier air aloft has kept the shower coverage rather isolated and this will continue through Thursday. A frontal boundary moves into northern Alabama Friday. We could see a little more coverage of showers as the front dips towards us. Saturday will look similar to Friday but the rest of the weekend and early next week will have a familiar look to it. We expect mostly sunny skies along with only a few isolated showers or storms. It’s basically what you would expect in our area this time of the year.