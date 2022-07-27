Rain Chances Rise Before The Weekend, But Still Hot

by Ben Lang

Wednesday afternoon looks fairly nice, at least for late July. Sure, temperatures reach the mid 90s, but it could be worse. Fortunately, the heat index likely remains below 105°. While showers or storms form during the afternoon and early evening, they may not reduce the heat much. The size and duration of Wednesday’s showers remains small/brief, with sunshine returning quickly after the rain ends in the locations that see them.

Rain ends by and probably well before midnight Wednesday night. From there, the sky remains partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s. The shower/storm coverage might be a bit higher Thursday than Wednesday. However, rain remains isolated overall. Temperatures remain hot, with highs in the mid 90s. A location or two could reach the upper 90s.

The chance for more substantial showers or storms increases Friday. A front approaches the southeast Friday, before stalling and lifting back north this weekend. The front provides a focus for a greater number of showers and storms. Rain coverage may remain highest across the north half of Alabama Friday, but at least scattered showers or storms form in the central and southern part of the state too.

The rain chance remains decent Saturday, then drops Sunday. Outside of rain, the sky likely becomes/remains partly cloudy for much of the weekend. Rain chances remain fairly low for the first few days of next week (and August). Meanwhile, the summer heat continues, with highs at least in the mid 90s next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.