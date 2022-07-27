The State of Alabama Has Monkeypox Vaccinations

by Ja Nai Wright

Last week the State of Alabama began receiving shipments of monkey pox vaccinations, this comes while cases continue to increase in the U.S.. According to the CDC, Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the Monkeypox Virus. Monkeypox virus is part of the same family of viruses as Variola Virus, the virus that causes smallpox. Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, but milder, and monkeypox is rarely fatal.

As of Friday July 22nd, The state of Alabama now has more than 12 hundred doses of the Jynneos vaccine which is used to fight the infection.Dr. Harris says there are ways you can get the vaccine if you feel you may have been exposed.

“Proceed through your normal healthcare channels so if you have a medical provider reach out to that person go to a walk in clinic, and you certainly can call a county health department for information although we generally dont have medical providers in most cases.”

The vaccine will provide post exposure prophylaxis to people who are close contacts to Monkeypox cases.

“There is not a huge supply, what we have now were targeting most of all people that are known to be close contact so if you have prolonged skin to skin contact, doesn’t have to be sexual contact but in many cases it is, if you have that prolonged contact with someone who is known to be a Monkeypox patient who is infected then we want to make sure that we vaccinate you before you have the opportunity to ill and vaccination after exposure does work pretty well or so it seems right now.”