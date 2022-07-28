Still Hot and Humid Today, Rain Chances Increase

by Riley Blackwell

THURSDAY: Thursday will feature similar weather to yesterday: temperatures will be in the mid 90s, heat index values will be nearing 105°, and rain chances remain very low. Rain chances will be higher than yesterday, but overall the chance for rain and storms will remain low today. A stalled front remains to our north, so clouds will be a bit more widespread today. Lows tonight will be in the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies, and an isolated shower cannot be ruled out in the evening hours.

FRIDAY: Our forecast begins to change for Friday, mainly with increasing rain chances. That stalled front will start to move slightly farther south, which will up our chance for rain and storms. Temperatures are still expected to be in the mid 90s, but heat relief will be more widespread with the arrival of rain and storms.

WEEK AHEAD: Hot and humid conditions will persist into Friday and Saturday, however rain returns to the forecast Friday. A front will be approaching the region and will be stalling to our north, which will increase rain and storm potential for the end of the week. This will bring SOME heat relief to the area, but not much. Temperatures will still hover in the mid 90s. Rain chances hang around for Saturday, but drier conditions will be here for Sunday and Monday, before more rain is likely come Tuesday.