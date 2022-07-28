Still Hot, But Higher Rain Chances Into The Weekend

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning began fairly nice, with a mainly sunny sky. Although, the sky quickly became partly cloudy, and isolated showers formed prior to midday. The rain formed in a couple areas, one in far south Alabama in parts of Covington and Pike counties. Another band of rain developed from Tallapoosa to Elmore counties. These showers were relatively light, brief, and small in size. More showers and potentially storms form through early Thursday evening.

Overall, coverage remains rather isolated. That means many locations may not see rain at all. Thursday afternoon looks hot as a result, with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Heat indices approach 105°, but shy of heat advisory criteria. Rain comes to an end by midnight. The sky remains partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

The rain chance looks a little higher Friday and again Saturday. Friday’s showers and storms look more substantial, with heavy, longer lasting rain. That reduces heat more effectively in locations that receive rain. Although, temperatures likely reach the mid 90s in most locations before rain arrives. Storms may linger into the evening, capable of locally heavy rain. Saturday’s storms occur during the afternoon and evening too, with highs for many in the mid 90s.

Sunday looks drier, with only isolated afternoon showers or storms. Otherwise, the sky remains mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s. Rain chances rise next week. It appears showers and storms become at least widely scattered Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Although, temperatures remain hot as August begins, with highs in the mid 90s each day.