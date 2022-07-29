1 dead, 1 injured in Montgomery shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night.

Police were called to the 400 block of S. Jackson St. just before 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

Upon their arrival, they found two men with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say one of the men has since died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made in this shooting.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.