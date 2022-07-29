Accidental Drowning Under Investigation in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Dallas County authorities are investigating the accidental drowning of a Valley Grande man.

The victim in the case — was the owner of a popular Selma restaurant — and he was well-known throughout the community.

“Everybody knows him. I mean, this is a staple restaurant in our area. I mean, he did so much for the community. And was loved,” said Sheriff Mike Granthum. “I never heard one negative thing about him or his family. So, it’s a loss.”

Granthum says the Dallas County Search and Rescue Squad recovered the body of 66 year old — Earl “Butch” Travis — from a pond in Valley Grande early Friday morning.

He says Travis had gone fishing at the pond — Thursday evening. But when Travis didn’t return home that night — his family became worried — and called police.

“All indications lead to believe it was an accidental drowning. But you can’t leave — anything unturned. We’re not suspecting anything whatsoever, foul play. So right now we’re working it as an accidental drowning,” said Granthum.

Travis was the owner of Lannie’s #2 in Selma — one of the city’s most popular barbeque restaurants.