Better Rain Chance Friday And Part Of The Weekend

by Ben Lang

Friday morning was mainly rain-free across central and south Alabama. Only a couple isolated showers moved through Covington county through midday. However, showers and storms ultimately become at least widely scattered by mid to late afternoon. Friday’s rain looks more substantial than recent days. For locations that see rain, it could be heavier, and last a bit longer than the mini-showers of Tuesday through Thursday.

That means Friday’s rain more effectively reduces heat. Although, temperatures likely warm into the mid 90s. Heat indices could be over 100°, but generally below 105° most of the afternoon. At least isolated showers and storms linger into the evening, and rain may remain possible through midnight. Although, virtually all of the rain ends overnight. The sky becomes partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s Friday night.

Showers and storms become scattered Saturday afternoon. Temperatures remain hot, with highs in the low to mid 90s. Some rain lingers into the evening, but ends Saturday night. Lows fall into the low to mid 70s. Sunday looks drier, with only isolated afternoon showers or storms. Meanwhile, temperatures peak, then remain in the mid 90s during the afternoon. A few upper 90° may not be out of the question.

The heat stays on next week as August begins. Fortunately, each day features a decent chance of cooling daytime showers and storms. Tuesday features the most widespread coverage of rain. Although, the rest of the week also features at least widely scattered afternoon/evening showers and storms. Temperatures could reach the mid-90s each day in any location that stays rain-free long enough.