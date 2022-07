by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced the appointment of a new Montgomery County Commissioner.

She has named Carmen Moore-Zeigler to fill the open seat in District 2. It became vacant with the death of longtime Commissioner Elton Dean in June.

Moore-Zeigler is president of the Montgomery-based Moore-Zeigler Group. It provides services to small business owners.

Details of the swearing-in ceremony have not yet been announced.