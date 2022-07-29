Heat Backs Off Today, Rain Chances Increase

by Riley Blackwell

FRIDAY: Friday starts off with some passing clouds and warm, muggy conditions. There is a front stalled to our north, which will aide the development of showers and storms this afternoon. Highs will only be in the low 90s today, giving us a slight break from the heat that we’ve been seeing. For Friday night, isolated showers are possible into the evening hours but overall cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Saturday will feature similar weather to Friday, with highs only in the low 90s and plentiful rain chances in the afternoon.

WEEK AHEAD: Showers and storms will be plentiful for today and tomorrow. However, rain chances back off for Sunday and Monday, and temperatures will start to rise once again. Getting into next week, a very unsettled weather pattern will be in place. Showers and storms will be possible nearly every afternoon, and highs will be in the mid 90s nearly every day, as well.