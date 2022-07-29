Maxwell Air Force Base Returns to Indoor Face Mask Policy

by Alabama News Network Staff

People at Maxwell Air Force Base and the Gunter Annex are once again required to wear face masks indoors, due to the rise in COVID cases in Montgomery County.

Mark Gaston, the public affairs chief of the 42nd Air Base Wing has released a statement to Alabama News Network, saying:

“Maxwell-Gunter is under 100% indoor mask wear while the local area (Montgomery County) is in CDC COVID Community Level “High.” The CDC determined the county to be “High” on 21 July.”

Gaston says the base will be in 100% indoor mask wear any time the county is at Community Level “High.” He says this is in line with current Department of Defense guidance.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, all counties in the Alabama News Network viewing area are “High” as of Friday, July 29. There is a 35.9% positivity rate for COVID tests in Montgomery County that are reported to ADPH.